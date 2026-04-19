NEET UG 2026: NTA Flags 'Paper Leak' Posts On Telegram As Fake

NEET UG Fake Paper Leak Claims: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has warned students not to fall for claims of NEET UG question paper leaks circulating on Telegram and other platforms. Calling such posts fraudulent, the agency urged candidates not to pay money or engage with those making such promises, adding that action is being taken to block these channels.

The advisory was issued on X (formerly Twitter), where the NTA also asked students to rely only on updates shared through its official website and verified social media handles.

Responding to a user query questioning how alleged "confidential documents" were appearing on Telegram and WhatsApp, the agency reiterated that such materials are fake and part of ongoing scams. It added that action is being taken against those involved.

Beware of fraudsters spreading rumors about NEET papers on Telegram and other platforms.



Do not fall prey to such scams.



Rely only on official updates from NTA website and verified social media handles.



Strict legal action is being taken and such channels are being blocked. — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 18, 2026

NTA Replies To User Comments On NEET UG Paper Claims

The user had commented: "Then, please tell how your confidential documents are getting leaked in Telegram WhatsApp? & they are claiming that they are having papers - how? Are they getting paper from printing press? Why no adequate security and scrutiny? This racket is going every year, still why no quick action?"

The NTA replied: "These are all fake and being shared by scamsters. Action is being taken against them. Students should refrain from engaging with them and focus on their preps."

Several users also flagged Telegram channels allegedly offering NEET UG papers in exchange for payments, reportedly around Rs. 10,000, and called on the agency to take swift action against them.

The NEET UG examination is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2026 with admit cards expected to be released by the end of April, 2026.