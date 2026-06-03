NEET UG 2026: Brokers Allegedly Offer Government Medical Seats Through OMR Sheet Manipulation

NEET UG: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to conduct the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21 for over 22 lakh candidates after the original test was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak. The controversy reportedly spread across multiple states, with claims that question papers were being sold through encrypted messaging platforms for around Rs 15 lakh.

In a fresh allegation, brokers have reportedly claimed that they can help candidates secure admission to government medical colleges by manipulating their Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets in exchange for approximately Rs 20 lakh.

Ahmedabad resident Shubham Thaker has claimed to have recorded conversations with the alleged brokers and submitted a written complaint to the Gujarat Cyber Cell.

How The Alleged OMR Manipulation Racket Works

According to the claims made by the brokers, candidates only need to provide details of their examination centre.

The brokers allegedly advise students to leave their OMR answer sheets completely blank during the examination. They reportedly claim that certain staff members and officials at selected examination centres can be "managed" through financial payments, allowing correct answers to be filled in on the blank OMR sheets after the test concludes.

To avoid attracting suspicion, the alleged racket reportedly does not promise top ranks or exceptionally high scores. Instead, it claims to secure only enough marks to help a candidate obtain admission to a government medical college.

The alleged scheme was reportedly exposed by Shubham Thaker, who appeared for the NEET examination in 2023 and 2024. Thakkar claimed that he recorded the entire conversation with the brokers and submitted the evidence to the Gujarat Cyber Cell. Authorities have reportedly initiated an investigation into the matter.

(Inputs From Ruttik Ganakwar, Marathi reporter)

Meanwhile, in a public notice issued on May 27, the NTA stated that around 13 lakh candidates had updated their bank account details for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination process.

Admit Cards Expected By June 14

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently addressed students and parents regarding the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. He stated that the re-test will be conducted on Sunday, June 21, 2026, and that admit cards are expected to be released by June 14.