NEET UG 2026 Exam: City Slip Released, Download Link, Admit Card Details Here

NEET UG 2026 City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026. Candidates who applied for the examination can now check and download the city slip using their application number and date of birth on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

The city intimation slip informs candidates about the city allotted for their exam centre, allowing them to make travel and accommodation arrangements in advance.

The NEET UG 2026 examination will be held on May 3, 2026 (Sunday), from 2 pm to 5 pm in pen-and-paper mode across 552 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

How To Download NEET UG City Slip?

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on "Advance City Intimation for NEET UG 2026" under the "Candidate Activity" section.

Enter your application number and password.

The city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link

When Will NTA Release Admit Cards For NEET UG?

The NTA has informed students that the admit cards will be released soon. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates.

In case of any discrepancy, candidates can contact the NTA at 011-40759000, 011-69227700, or via email at neetug2026@nta.ac.in.