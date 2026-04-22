NEET UG 2026 Admit Card To Be Released On April 26, Exam Body NTA Issues Key Update

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that the admit cards for NEET UG 2026 will be released on April 26. The city intimation slips have already been issued. According to the exam body, 99.2 per cent of candidates have been allotted their first-choice city, ensuring convenience and minimal travel. Once released, registered students will be able to download their hall tickets on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA stated that the admit cards, carrying details of the exact examination centre, will be made available on the scheduled date. Advising candidates, the agency urged them to remain calm and focused, take care of their health, and trust their preparation.

"As you prepare for the upcoming NEET examination, remember to stay calm, focused, and take things one step at a time," the NTA said in an official communication.

NEET UG 2026 is scheduled to be held on May 3 (Sunday) from 2 PM to 5 PM, for a duration of three hours.

The NTA reiterated its commitment to conducting examinations in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

NEET (UG) 2026: Exam Pattern

The NEET (UG) 2026 question paper will include sections from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). The paper will comprise 180 compulsory questions, all of which must be attempted within a duration of 180 minutes.

Exam Structure:

Physics: 45 questions - 180 marks

Chemistry: 45 questions - 180 marks

Biology (Botany & Zoology): 90 questions - 360 marks

Total: 180 questions - 720 marks

All questions will be in the form of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying four options with a single correct or most appropriate answer. The examination will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Important Points To Note:

To answer a question, candidates must select the option corresponding to the correct or most appropriate answer. The marking scheme is as follows:

Correct answer or most appropriate answer: +4 marks

Incorrect answer: -1 mark

Unanswered question: 0 marks

While every effort will be made to ensure that each question has a unique correct answer, the following rules will apply in case of discrepancies: