NEET UG 2024: Instructions To Be Followed During Medical Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET-UG 2024 on May 5, 2024. The undergraduate medical entrance exam will be held for more than 24 lakh students at different centres from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The exam will be conducted in 557 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India. The results will be announced on June 14, 2024.

Candidates who will be appearing in the exam can go through the following set of guidelines released by NTA before the exam day. Indulging in the following unfair means and practices will result in the breach of examination rules:

Advertisement

Being in possession of any item or article which has been prohibited or can be used for unfair practices including any stationery item, communication device, accessories, eatables, ornaments, or any other material or information relevant or not relevant to the examination in the paper concerned.

Using someone to write the examination (impersonation) or preparing material for copying.

Assisting other candidates to engage in malpractices, giving or receiving assistance directly or indirectly of any kind or attempting to do so.

Writing questions or answers on any material other than the answer sheet given by the Centre Superintendent for writing answers.

Tearing of answer sheet, any page of the test booklet, etc.

Contacting or communicating or trying to do so with any person, other than the examination staff, during the exam time.

Taking away the answer sheet (Original OMR/Office Copy of OMR) out of the examination hall/room.

Smuggling out of Question Paper or its part or smuggling out answer sheet or part thereof.

Threatening any of the officials connected with the conduct of the exam or threatening any of the candidates.

Using or attempting to use any other undesirable method or means in connection with the examination.

Manipulation and fabrication of online documents viz. admit card, rank letter etc.

Forceful entry/exit in/from examination centre/hall

Use or attempted use of any electronic device after entering the examination centre.

Affixing/uploading of wrong/morphed photographs on the application form/admit card/proforma.

Erasing or obliterating any information printed on the OMR answer sheet.

Providing incorrect information or overwriting of the roll no or test booklet number or name of the candidate or any other detail on the OMR answer sheet.

Making fake claims by manipulating the responses in the OMR sheet one tampering it in any way whatsoever, uploaded on the website for the challenge before or after the declaration of the result.