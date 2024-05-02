NEET UG 2024: Check Paper Pattern And Marking Scheme For Medical Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET-UG 2024 on May 5, 2024. The undergraduate medical entrance exam will be held for more than 24 lakh students at different centres from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The exam will be conducted in 557 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India.

Candidates who will be appearing in the exam can go through the following pattern of question paper and making scheme. The results will be announced on June 14, 2024.

Advertisement

The paper pattern of NEET (UG)-2024 comprises four subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 questions and Section B will have 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions.



For Section A (MCQs)

To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. However, if any discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it will be addressed in the following manner:

Four marks will be awarded for every correct answer or the most appropriate answer.

There will be negative marking for 1 mark for every incorrect answer.

Unanswered: No mark will be awarded or deducted for any unanswered question.

If more than one option is found to be correct then four marks will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then four marks will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question

Advertisement

If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped then all candidates who have appeared will be given four marks irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted by the candidate.



For Section B (MCQs)

The paper offers a choice to students in Section B. Candidates need to attempt any 10 questions out of 15 questions given. In case, they attempted more than 10 questions, only the first 10 attempted questions will be considered for evaluation. There will also be negative marking for Section B.

In case, any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it will be addressed in the following manner:

Advertisement

Four marks will be awarded for every correct answer.

There will be a negative marking of 1 mark for every incorrect answer.

No mark will be awarded or deducted for every unanswerd question

If more than one option is found to be correct then four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If a question is found to be incorrect or the question is dropped then four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.

Advertisement

Candidates are advised to do the calculations with the constants given (if any) in the questions.