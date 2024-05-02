NEET UG 2024: Check Paper Pattern And Marking Scheme For Medical Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET-UG 2024 on May 5, 2024. The undergraduate medical entrance exam will be held for more than 24 lakh students at different centres from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The exam will be conducted in 557 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India.
Candidates who will be appearing in the exam can go through the following pattern of question paper and making scheme. The results will be announced on June 14, 2024.
The paper pattern of NEET (UG)-2024 comprises four subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 questions and Section B will have 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions.
For Section A (MCQs)
To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. However, if any discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it will be addressed in the following manner:
For Section B (MCQs)
The paper offers a choice to students in Section B. Candidates need to attempt any 10 questions out of 15 questions given. In case, they attempted more than 10 questions, only the first 10 attempted questions will be considered for evaluation. There will also be negative marking for Section B.
In case, any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it will be addressed in the following manner:
