NEET UG 2024: Admit Cards Released For Undergraduate Medical Entrance Exam

National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 1 released the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG)-2024, scheduled for May 5, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam are required to download their admit card 2024 using their application number and date of birth from the official website.

The undergraduate medical entrance exam will be conducted for more than 24 lakh candidates at different centres from 2 pm to 5:20 pm located in 557 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India. The results will be announced on June 14, 2024.

The candidates are required to show, on-demand, the admit card for admission in the examination hall. A candidate who does not possess a valid admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination hall by the centre superintendent.

Candidates appearing in the exam should reach the examination centre on time. The centre will be opened two hours before the commencement of the test. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre after 1:30 pm.

The exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions.

A total of 23,81,833 students, comprising over 10 lakh male students and more than 13 lakh female students, have enrolled for NEET UG 2024. Additionally, 24 students registered under the 'third gender' category. Among the total registered students, more than 10 lakh belong to the OBC NCL category, 6 lakh are general students, 3.5 lakh are from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, 1.8 lakh are from the Gen-EWS category, and 1.5 lakh are from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

