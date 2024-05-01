NEET UG 2024: Check Important Guidelines For Exam Day

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon expected to release the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET-UG 2024. Once released, candidates who have registered for the undergraduate entrance exam will be able to download their admit cards by entering their login details.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2024. The results will be announced on June 14, 2024.

The exam will be held from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Candidates appearing in the exam should reach the examination centre on time. The centre will be opened two hours before the commencement of the test. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre after 1:30 pm.

An official notification by NTA reads, "Candidates must ensure that they leave home well in advance considering all facts like traffic, location of the centre, weather conditions, etc. Candidates are expected to take their seats immediately after the opening of the examination hall."

The candidates are required to show, on-demand, the admit card for admission in the examination hall. A candidate who does not possess a valid admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination hall by the centre superintendent.

A seat with a roll number will be allotted to each candidate. They must find out and occupy their allotted seats. If a candidate is found appearing in the examination from a seat or room other than the allotted one, the candidature will be cancelled.

During the examination time, the invigilator will check admit card of the candidates to ascertain their identity. The invigilators are also required to put their own signature in the place provided in the answer sheet and on the attendance sheet.

Candidates will not be allowed to leave their seat or the examination room/hall until the test concludes as per the schedule. Candidates should not leave the room/hall without handing over their OMR sheets to the invigilator on duty.