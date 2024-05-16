NEET UG 2024: Answer Key To Be Out Soon For Medical Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon expected to release the answer key for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024. Once released, the answer key for the entrance exam will be available on the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

The undergraduate medical entrance exam was conducted on May 5. The results are scheduled to come out by June 14, 2024.

Apart from the answer key, the exam body will also release candidates' NEET OMR response sheets.

After the release of the answer key, candidates will have the option to raise objection and challenge any answer that they find incorrect. They will be required to pay a fee of Rs 200 for challenging one answer.

After all the challenges are submitted, the agency will review them and prepare the final answer key. The NEET UG result will be prepared based on the final answer key.



Steps to check answer key

Step 1- Visit the official website of NEET UG 2024

Step 2- On the homepage, click on 'NEET UG 2024 provisional answer key'

Step 3- You will be directed to a new page.

Step 4- Enter your login credentials and click on submit.

Step 5- The NEET UG provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Meanwhile, NTA has refuted the claims of a paper leak in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET UG) 2024, terming them as "completely baseless and without any merit".

"It has been ascertained from NTA's security protocols and Standard Operating Procedures that the social media posts pointing towards any paper leak are completely baseless and without any substance," the NTA said in an official release.

The NTA mentioned instances of malpractice and impersonation cases, stating that stringent actions were taken against impersonators and candidates.

Many people have been arrested in various cities across the country for allegedly appearing in NEET UG 2024 as impostors in place of original candidates.



