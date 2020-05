NEET UG 2020: National Testing Agency Extends Date To Change Exam Centre City

NEET UG 2020 application correction facility has been extended

NEET UG 2020 application correction facility has been extended till May 31. NEET applicants can modify candidate particulars and change their choice of centre cities by 5 pm on May 31. Fee submission facility will be available till 11.50 pm on the last date.

NTA had earlier also extended application date and form correction dates for NEET exam after lockdown announcement and extension.

About exam centre allocation, NTA says that it will make efforts to allot city of examinations in order of a candidate's preference, subject to the availability of capacity in the desired city. However, a different city may be allotted to the student due to administrative reasons.

Meanwhile, the revised date for NEET UG exam has been announced. The medical entrance exam which was earlier scheduled on May 3 will now be held on July 26. The exam will be held in pen-paper format.

NTA is yet to announce the date when NEET UG admit cards will be released.

NEET UG exam is a central exam held for admission to MBBS and BDS courses. With discontinuation of AIIMS-MBBS and JIPMER entrance exam, NEET UG is the only medical entrance exam in the country. In view of the covid-19 endemic and the social-distancing norms which are here to stay, NTA may release extensive guidelines about conduct of examination and protocols for students and examiners to follow.

