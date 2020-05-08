CBSE Exam, JEE Main, NEET In July: Details Here

HRD Ministry has announced the dates of CBSE board exam, JEE Main and NEET.

This week the dates of major exams, which were postponed due to coronavirus lockdown, have been announced. These exams are CBSE board exams, engineering entrance exam JEE Main and medical entrance exam NEET.

Over 30 lakh students have been updated about the pending exam dates today.

CBSE and National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct these exams in July.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had announced the dates for JEE Main and NEET on May 5.

JEE Main, which was supposed to be held in April, will now be held from July 18-July 23. This will be the second JEE Main of the year. JEE Main is held twice a year.

NEET, which was supposed to be on May 5, will now be held on July 26.

Mr Pokhriyal has announced the CBSE board exam dates today.

CBSE will conduct the class 10, 12 board exam for the remaining main subjects from July 1 to July 15.

However, the Board is yet to take a decision on conducting board exam in schools located in foreign countries. So far, it had decided against it, but several students have requested the exams. This information was given by an official of Ministry of Human Resource Development to Press Trust of India.

