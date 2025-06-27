Here's What Exactly Helped This Student Crack NEET In The First Attempt

Satyam Singh, a determined student from Varanasi and the son of a retired army officer, has secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 272 in NEET 2025. Speaking to NDTV Education, he shares his success mantras and preparation strategies that helped him crack one of India's toughest entrance exams.

Which specialisation are you aiming for, and do you have a particular college in mind?

As of now, I haven't finalised any particular specialisation. In terms of college preferences, I am looking at either one of the AIIMS - AIIMS Rishikesh-or IMS BHU.

Can you walk us through your NEET preparation strategy?

My strategy was centered around setting small, achievable daily and weekly goals. These helped me build consistent momentum toward the larger objective. The structured environment and guidance from my coaching institute were instrumental in maintaining this discipline.

Each day, I began by revising the topics covered in class and completing the related practice sheets and assignments. I then reviewed the syllabus for upcoming tests. If time allowed, I also focused on board exam topics and subjects like English. Daily Practice Papers (DPPs), mock tests, recorded lectures, class notes, and performance tracking through the app made my preparation highly efficient.

What were the key areas you focused on the most during your preparation?

Consistency was my top priority. Staying away from distractions, which can be a major hurdle for students our age, also played a significant role in maintaining focus throughout.

On average, how many hours did you study each day?

I studied between 8 to 12 hours daily, depending on the day's schedule and intensity.

Was this your first attempt at NEET?

Yes, NEET 2025 was my first attempt.

Which subjects or topics do you think are crucial for scoring well and securing a high rank?

All three subjects - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology - are equally important. In order to score a good rank, Physics becomes a deciding factor for the majority of students. However, it may vary from person to person.

What would you say to students who couldn't clear NEET this year?

This year's paper was one of the toughest, with unpredictable changes in the pattern and difficulty level. Still, many students managed to perform well. It's essential to reflect on what went wrong, identify the gaps, and plan the next steps accordingly. Giving up is never the answer.

What advice would you give to students struggling with stress, especially in high-pressure coaching environments?

After spending two years in a competitive coaching environment, I've realised that constant comparison is a major stressor. Even if you're improving, comparing yourself with others - whether it's a classmate or topper - can lead to demotivation. Emotional support from family, mentors, or peers is significant. Also, practices like meditation or spirituality can help maintain mental balance.

When do you think students should ideally begin preparing for NEET?

The ideal time would be from Class 11 onwards. Starting early gives students ample time to understand the syllabus and build a solid foundation.

Given the high cost of coaching, do you think NEET is still accessible to students from rural or economically weaker backgrounds?

Yes, absolutely. While coaching can be expensive, some platforms like PhysicsWalla have made quality education more affordable. They offer comprehensive online content at minimal cost. Additionally, scholarship exams can help students access offline coaching too.