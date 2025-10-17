NEET Super Specialty 2025 Exam Dates Revised, Check Here

NEET SS Revised Exam Dates 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has revised the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty Courses (NEET-SS) 2025 examination dates. The exam, earlier scheduled to be conducted on November 7 and 8 will now be held on December 27 and 28, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts - 9 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
This has received authorization from the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
NEET SS Exam Dates: How To Download Official Notice?
- Visit the official website of the board - natboard.edu.in.
- On the homepage, click on "Conduct of NEET SS" notice under the "Public Notice" section.
- The notice will be automatically downloaded.
- Save it for future reference.
NEET SS, or the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty, is a single, national-level entrance exam for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB super-specialty courses in India.
For any queries, aspirants can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or reach out through their communication portal: exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.