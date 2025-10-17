NEET Super Specialty 2025 Exam Dates Revised, Check Here

NEET SS Revised Exam Dates 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has revised the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty Courses (NEET-SS) 2025 examination dates. The exam, earlier scheduled to be conducted on November 7 and 8 will now be held on December 27 and 28, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts - 9 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

This has received authorization from the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

NEET SS Exam Dates: How To Download Official Notice?

Visit the official website of the board - natboard.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on "Conduct of NEET SS" notice under the "Public Notice" section.

The notice will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

NEET SS, or the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty, is a single, national-level entrance exam for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB super-specialty courses in India.

For any queries, aspirants can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or reach out through their communication portal: exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.