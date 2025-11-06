National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Specialty 2025: Check Eligibility, Exam Dates, And Key Details

A single entrance examination, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test process 2025 for admission to various Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh), and Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) Super Specialty courses has been opened by the National Board of Examination in Medical School (NBEMS).

The NBEMS has given a detailed timeline for the exam, and qualifying for the NEET SS and eligibility are critical. The registration window for the entrance exam has been opened and candidates can visit natboard.edu.in.

Timeline:

The registration window will be live till November 25, 2025 and the window to edit any information/document will be open from November 28 to 30. The window to edit photographs, signatures and thumb impressions will be open from December 12 to 14. Following this, no opportunity for correction will be given.

Informing for the city intimidation will be released on December 12 and admit cards on December 22. The examination date is December 26 and 27 and the result will be declared by the end of January 2026. The registration fee is Rs 3500 and the exam will be conducted across India.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates who are in possession of a recognised post graduate medical degree/provisional pass certificate (MD/MS/DNB) or an equivalent recognised qualification or are likely to be in possession of the same by 31.01.2026 in accordance with eligible feeder specialty qualifications for super specialty courses. For more details candidates can visit the official website and download the information bulletin.

Qualifying Criteria:

Candidates placed at the 50th percentile or above shall be declared as qualified in NEET-SS in their respective question paper group. There shall be No re-evaluation or rechecking or re-totaling of responses marked by the candidates. Requests and queries for re-evaluation and re-totaling shall not be entertained.

What is NEET SS?

NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh), and Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) Super Specialty courses as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.

No other entrance examination, either at the state or the institution level, shall be valid for entry to DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses as per the Indian Medical Council Amendment Act, 2016.

Steps to apply for NEET SS 2025 registration:

1. Visit the official website natboard.edu.in.

2. Click the NEETSS 2025 notification.

3. Create a user account after filling in details

4. Log in with your credentials.

5. Fill out the application form and documents and upload a photo and signature.

6. Pay the application fee using online payment.

7. Review the form to avoid any error and download for future reference.