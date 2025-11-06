SWAYAM 2025: Correction Window Closes Today, Don't Miss Out

The correction window for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) 2025 will be closed by the National Test Academy (NTA) on Thursday (November 6). Candidates who want to make corrections in the SWAYAM application form can visit the official website (exams.nta.nic.in/swayam) to make changes.

Once the application window closes, no changes shall be entertained by NTA in the SWAYAM semester application. Correcting/modifying and editing some details will only be allowed during the correction window period.

"The city examination centres where the test shall be conducted are given in the information bulletin. The cities indicated for the examination should be carefully chosen by the candidate as no change will be allowed once the correction period is over," said the NTA in an official notification.

The SWAYAM 2025 exam will be conducted on December 11, 12, 13 and 14 and in two shifts, morning and evening. The duration of the exam will be 180 (3 hours) minutes and the announcement for the city intimidation will be made by the NTA on its official website.

Candidates can use the instructions below to make changes to their application.

1. Go to exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/, the official NTA SWAYAM website.

2. Log in to the account by clicking the registration link.

3. The application will appear.

4. Edit the application.

5. Download the confirmation page by clicking "Submit."

6. Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.