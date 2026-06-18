NEET Retest 2026: Delhi To Set Up 'Cooling Zones' For Parents At 97 Exam Centres

NEET Retest 2026: Parents waiting outside NEET retest centres in Delhi on Sunday will have access to dedicated "cooling zones" with seating, drinking water, ORS, shikanji and first-aid facilities, according to the Delhi government. The arrangements will be made at all 97 centres in the capital, where thousands of candidates are expected to appear for the medical entrance examination on June 21.

The government said district administrations have been directed to set up waiting areas near examination venues for parents and guardians, many of whom spend several hours outside centres while candidates take the test.

According to official figures, 69 of Delhi's 97 NEET centres are located in government schools, while 28 are in Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Why The Arrangements Are Being Made

The announcement comes amid hot weather conditions in the national capital and follows concerns over the lack of waiting facilities for parents accompanying students to examination centres.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said many parents are often left waiting outdoors for long periods during major examinations.

"Every year, millions of families arrive at examination centres carrying dreams for their children's future. During the examination, candidates remain inside while parents wait outside for several hours. Yet the anxiety, heat, discomfort and inconvenience faced by parents often go unnoticed," Gupta said.

She added that parents and family members have often been seen waiting under trees, in parks or around nearby markets during examination hours, particularly during peak summer conditions.

What Will Be Available At The Cooling Zones

According to the government, the cooling zones will offer seating arrangements, clean drinking water, shikanji, ORS, tea and first-aid support.

"Comfortable waiting arrangements will be available right outside the examination centres," Ms Gupta said.

Officials have been asked to ensure that the facilities are operational before the examination begins.

NEET Centres Across Delhi

A total of 97 examination centres have been designated across Delhi for the NEET UG 2026 retest. The exam is one of the country's largest entrance tests for undergraduate medical courses and draws candidates from across the capital and neighbouring areas.

The Chief Minister said the arrangements are aimed at improving the examination-day experience for both students and their families.

"When parents are comfortable and free from anxiety, it has a positive impact on students as well, enabling them to appear for the examination with greater confidence," she said.

"It is our responsibility to respect every student and every parent," Gupta added.

Delhi's Ongoing Heat-Relief Measures

The government said the NEET retest-related arrangements are being made alongside broader heat-relief measures across the city.

According to official data, 85 shade structures have been installed at different locations in Delhi. The government has also operationalised 15 cooling zones and deployed 13 mobile heat-relief units across the capital.

The NEET UG 2026 retest will be held across the country on June 21, with thousands of aspirants expected to appear for the examination at centres across Delhi.