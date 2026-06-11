Punjab Government Announces Free Bus Travel For NEET Aspirants Ahead Of June 21 Exam

NEET Re-Exam 2026: The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday announced to waive fares for all students travelling in Punjab Roadways buses to reach their respective centres for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) re-examination to be held on June 21. Additionally, the fare for one attendant accompanying each student will also be waived for travel on June 20, 21, and 22, according to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

This decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the report stated. Addressing the media after the meeting, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced the waiver, indicating that the cabinet aims to support students travelling in Punjab Roadways buses.

According to the report, the officials mentioned that to facilitate students and their attendants, Punjab Roadways, Punbus and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) buses will provide free travel to and from examination centres in Punjab and Chandigarh on June 20, 21 and 22.

Students will only have to show their admit cards to avail the facility, and no fare will be charged from them.

The financial liability of the free travel facility will be borne by the transport department and reimbursed by the Finance Department, the report highlighted. The initiative reflects the Punjab Government's commitment to student welfare, encouraging education and ensuring affordable and accessible public transport services, the officials said.

The NEET UG re-examination will be held on June 21 across the country in 551 cities and 14 cities abroad. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) held on May 3 was cancelled following the allegations of irregularities in the examination process.