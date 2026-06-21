NEET Re-Exam 2026: "Have Full Confidence In NTA," Pradhan Reassures Students

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: As over 22 lakh candidates appear for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sought to reassure students and parents, expressing complete confidence in the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the government's efforts to conduct a fair and transparent examination.

Addressing concerns surrounding the re-test, Pradhan urged candidates to remain calm, fearless and focused on the exam. He said extensive security arrangements have been put in place across the country to ensure that the examination is conducted smoothly and without any irregularities.

"Have Full Confidence On NTA": Pradhan's Message To Students

Ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-exam, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed complete confidence in the NTA, the government, and students. He urged candidates to remain calm, fearless, and focused on the examination while trusting the country's examination system.

The Education Minister said that students should not be distracted by rumours and should concentrate on their examination. He appealed to candidates to remain courageous and confident while taking the test. Pradhan also reiterated that all agencies involved are working together to ensure a fair examination process and restore trust among aspirants.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates

Massive Security Measures In Place For NEET Re-Exam 2026

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam is being conducted under enhanced security arrangements across the country. According to information highlighted during the coverage, more than 22 lakh aspirants are appearing for the examination across 5,440 exam centres, including 14 overseas centres.

Authorities have deployed a multi-layer monitoring system to prevent any malpractice. The examination is being monitored by over 6,700 physical observers and 100+ virtual observers, while security agencies have intensified surveillance around examination centres. Several states have also introduced special measures, including free transport facilities and enhanced policing, to facilitate smooth conduct of the exam.

Officials have described the re-exam as a major test of the country's examination system, with authorities aiming to ensure transparency, fairness and credibility throughout the process.