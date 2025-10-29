NEET PG 2025: MCC Releases Schedule For Counselling Process

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025. Candidates can check the schedule for NEET PG 2025 at the official website — mcc.nic.in.

As per the schedule released for All India Quota/Deemed/Central State Quota, the first round of counselling has been set for October 17- November 8, 2025.

The date for sharing of joined candidates data by MCC is set between November 16-18, 2025.

The state counselling schedule has been scheduled between November 6-November 15, 2025.

Sharing of joined candidates data by state DMEs/state counselling authorities is scheduled between November 21- 22, 2025.

Candidates can check the complete NEET PG Schedule 2025 for the second and third round of counselling.

The verification of tentative seat matrix by the participating institutes has been scheduled for October 23, 2025. The registration and payment for the same has been set for October 17-November 5, 2025.The choice filling and locking process is scheduled for October 28- November 5, 2025. The process of seat allotment has been set for November 6-7, 2025. The results will be announced on November 8, 2025. Candidates shortlisted can report to the institute from November 9-15, 2025. The verification of joined candidates data by institute is scheduled between November 16- 18, 2025.

There will be four rounds of AIQ counseling in NEET PG – AIQ round 1, round 2, round 3 and stray vacancy round. All candidates who have qualified for all India quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

The Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is responsible to conduct the on-line counselling for 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) PG medical and dental seats.