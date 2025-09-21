NEET PG 2025 Counselling To Start Soon, Details Here

NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule soon and begin the counselling process. Candidates can check and download the counselling schedule on the official website of the committee- mcc.nic.in.

The NEET PG 2025 result was declared on August 20 and individual scorecard were available for download from August 29, 2025.

MCC NEET PG Counselling: How To Download Counselling Schedule?

Visit the official website of the committee- mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "PG medical" and then "NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule" under the "News and Events" section.

The counselling schedule will be automatically downloaded.

To register for the counselling process, candidates need to click on the "New Registration 2025", under the "Candidate Activity" board and enter your NEET PG roll number, password and type of counselling.

NEET PG Counselling: Registration, After Process

Once the registration process starts, students will be able to fill their preferred choice of institutes and lock their choices. Generally, up to three choices are allowed to be selected. The committee will release the seat allotment result and students will be required to report to their allotted colleges for admission. Students must bring proper documents to the college during reporting.

The institute will verify the newly joined candidates and students will be able to start taking Classes soon.

The entrance exam was held on August 3, 2025, in a single shift across 1,052 test centres in 301 cities, with more than 2.42 lakh candidates having appeared.