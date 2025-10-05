NEET PG 2025 Counselling Expected To Start In Third Week Of October, Details Here

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to start the NEET PG 2025 Counselling process in the third week of October, 2025. The committee releases the counselling schedule on the official website of the committee - mcc.nic.in.

Allotment Process

The committee releases the counselling schedule on its website which states details regarding registration, payment of fees, choice-filling, locking and more. Four rounds including a stray round are conducted to allot seats to candidates.

The round 1 registration period for the NEET PG seat allotment process usually lasts over a month, while other subsequent rounds closes within seven days. After registration and payment of fees for counselling, you are required to fill in up to three preferred choice of institutes. After choice-filling, students must lock their choices within the specified time limit (4 pm to 11:55 pm) of a single day.

Once students have locked their choices, the committe takes two days and releases the seat allotment result on its website. Students contented with their result must report to their allotted college with required documents for admission. The college shares the joined student's data with the institute and the Classes begin soon.

NEET PG 2025 Counselling: How To Download Counselling Schedule?

Visit the official website of the committee- mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "PG medical" and then "NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule" under the "News and Events" section.

The counselling schedule will be automatically downloaded.

To register for the counselling process, candidates need to click on the "New Registration 2025", under the "Candidate Activity" board and enter your NEET PG roll number, password and type of counselling.

The NEET PG entrance examination was held on August 3, 2025, in a single shift across 1,052 test centres in 301 cities, with more than 2.42 lakh candidates having appeared.