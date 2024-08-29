Advertisement

NEET PG 2024 Scorecard To Be Released On August 30, Check Details

NEET PG Results 2024: The exam was held on August 11 for 2,28,540 candidates across 170 cities nationwide at 416 centres.

NEET PG 2024 Scorecard To Be Released On August 30, Check Details
NEET PG Results 2024: The NBEMS released the results on August 23.

NEET PG 2024 Scorecard: The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the scorecard for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 tomorrow, August 30. The scorecards will be available on the official websites - natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The results were declared on August 23.

The NEET PG was held on August 11 in two shifts - from 9.30am to 12.30pm and from 3.30pm to 7pm - for 2,28,540 candidates. It was held across 170 cities nationwide at 416 centres. 

NEET PG Results 2024: Steps To Download Scorecards

  • Go to the official websites - natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.
  • Click on the link titled "Download Scorecards."
  • You will be directed to a new page; enter the required details.
  • Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Verify the details and download the scorecard for future reference.

In the first shift, 1,07,959 of the 1,14,276 registered candidates appeared, while in the second shift, 1,08,177 of the 1,14,264 registered candidates attended.

The NEET PG exam is conducted for admission to MD, MS, DNB, or Diploma courses. Different categories have distinct cut-off percentiles. Candidates in the General and EWS categories must score at least the 50th percentile. 

Those in the General-PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) category are required to secure a minimum of the 45th percentile. For candidates from SC, ST, or OBC categories, including those with disabilities in these categories, the cut-off is set at the 40th percentile. These cut-off percentiles will determine eligibility for admission to medical courses.

