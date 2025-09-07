Advertisement

NEET PG Scorecards 2025 For All India Quota 50 Per Cent Seats To Be Out Today, Here's How To Download

NEET PG Scorecards 2025: NBEMS to release NEET PG scorecards for AIQ 50 per cent seats today or after today according to the official notice. Here's how to download

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
NEET PG Scorecards 2025 For All India Quota 50 Per Cent Seats To Be Out Today, Here's How To Download
NEET PG AIQ Scorecard 2025: Scorecard will also include category-specific merit

NEET PG 50% AIQ seats Scorecard Out 2025 Today: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET PG 2025 merit list for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats today, September 5, 2025 or after today, according to the official notice.

Candidates seeking admission to 50% AIQ seats in MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses, Post MBBS DNB/DrNB (Direct 6 years) Courses, and NBEMS Diploma Courses (2025-26 admission session) can check and download the scorecard on official website of the board - natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2025 Scorecards: How To Download Scorecards?

  • Visit the official website of the board - natboard.edu.in.
  • On the homepage, click on NEET PG AIQ 50 Per Cent Scorecard link.
  • Enter your NEET PG roll number and password.
  • Your scorecards/marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save your scorecard for future reference.

The NEET PG AIQ 50 per cent merit list was released on August 27, 2025.

NEET PG 2025: Details Mentioned On The AIQ Scorecard

The scorecard will include the rank achieved by the candidate in the NEET PG examination, the merit rank of candidate under All India 50% Quota Rank, eligible for AIQ counseling, valid only for AIQ seats in MD/MS/DNB/DrNB/PG Diploma/NBEMS Diploma courses (2025 session).

Scorecard will also include category-specific merit position (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) among candidates eligible for AIQ counseling.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the board for further updates and they may contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or through its Communication Web Portal for queries.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
NEET PG AIQ 50% Seats Scorecard, NEET PG Scorecard, NEET PG Scorecard Download For AIQ 50% Seats
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com