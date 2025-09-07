NEET PG 2025 All India 50% Quota Scorecard Release Date: Here's What Official Notice Says

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to issue the scorecards for NEET PG 2025 under the All India 50 per cent Quota. These scorecards are crucial for candidates aspiring to secure admission in MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma courses, Post MBBS DNB/DrNB (Direct 6 years) courses, and NBEMS Diploma programs for the 2025-26 session. The documents can be accessed and downloaded only from the board's official website, natboard.edu.in.

Official Notification

NBEMS had earlier released an official notification on August 27, which reads: "The All India 50% Quota Scorecard of candidates who are eligible for online counselling for All India 50% quota seats can be seen and downloaded from the NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in on/after 5th September 2025. Copy of Scorecard will not be sent to individual candidates."

This means that the wait for aspirants is almost over. As per the notice, the scorecards may be published anytime around the mentioned date. Candidates are therefore advised to keep an eye on the NBEMS portal, as no physical copies will be dispatched to them.

Importantly, once released, the NEET PG 2025 AIQ scorecards will remain available for download for only six months. After this period, candidates will not be able to retrieve them from the portal, making it essential to download and store multiple copies for future use.

NEET PG 2025: Steps to Download AIQ Scorecards

Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in

On the homepage, select the NEET PG AIQ 50% Scorecard link

Enter your NEET PG roll number and password

The scorecard/marksheet will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy safely for reference

It should be noted that the AIQ 50% merit list had already been released earlier, on August 27, 2025. The scorecard download is the next step in the admission process.

What Will the Scorecard Display?

The NEET PG 2025 AIQ scorecard will provide:

Candidate's rank in the NEET PG exam

All India 50% Quota merit rank (valid only for AIQ seats)

Course eligibility details for MD/MS/DNB/DrNB/PG Diploma/NBEMS Diploma (2025 session)

Category-specific merit position (SC/ST/OBC/EWS)

Advisory for Candidates

Students are advised to check the official website regularly for updates. In case of queries, they can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or via its official Communication Web Portal.