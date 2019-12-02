NEET PG 2020 Edit Window Opens Tomorrow

NEET PG edit window will open tomorrow and will be available till December 7.

NEET PG edit window will open tomorrow. The NEET PG 2020 admission application process was started on November 1 and concluded on November 21, 2019. The edit window will be available till December 7. The candidates will be allowed to make changes from their registered logins at nbe.edu.in. However, according to the National Board of Examinations, new applications cannot be submitted during edit window. The NEET PG 2020 will be held on January 5. The results are expected to be declared on January 31.

"An 'edit window' shall be opened from 3rd to 7th December 2019 for updating selective editable information to applicants who have successfully applied during the aforesaid application window," said a notification released.

Following information in the application forms cannot be edited during the 'edit window':

Name of the Candidate

Mobile Number

Email ID

Testing City

Nationality

Entries like Date of Birth, Gender, Category of the Candidate, Physical Disability Status and EWS status will be allowed to change.

"The applicants shall therefore be able to edit these 5 fields as well within the 'edit window'. Photographs, Signatures and Thumb Impression should only be uploaded as per prescribed Image upload guidelines. Submission of incomplete applications, incorrect information, upload of illegible/unclear/incorrect images shall invite rejection of applications," a NEET PG notice said.

For any query/clarification/assistance related to NEET PG 2020 admission session, candidates may write to NBE at neetpg@nbe.edu.in or NBE Candidate Care helpdesk at details indicated in NEET PG 2020 Admission Session information bulletin.

The email addressed to NBE should mention name of sender, application ID, correspondence address and mobile number. Emails sent at any other email IDs will not be processed.

Admit cards to provisionally eligible candidates will be issued on 28 December 2019. Applicant candidates will be able to download them from the website using their login ID and Password.

Read: NEET Continues To Remain In Pen-Paper Format

Candidates will be informed through SMS alerts and public notice regarding downloading of the admit card through website. Candidates are required to download their admit card from the website and affix their latest passport size photograph in the space provided on the admit card.

Admit card will not be sent to the candidates by Post.

Read: Kara, Kirpan Allowed At NEET Centres

A demo test will be available for the benefit of candidates to familiarize themselves with the Computer Based Test format at website www.nbe.edu.in. Applicants will be able to access the Demo test from December 20, 2019 onwards.

NEET PG is the only single entrance exam for admission to various MD/ MS and PG Diploma courses, no other entrance exam is valid for admission to these courses. The exam is mandatory even for foreign nationals seeking admission in medical courses in India.

Read: NEET 2020 Registration Begins At 4 pm Today. Exam On May 3

Click here for more Education News

