NEET PG 2019 Exam On January 6; NEET MDS 2019 Result Before January 15

Result for both NEET MDS and NEET PG will be released in January 2019

National Board of Examinations (NBE) has conducted the national Eligibility cum entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MDS programme (NEET MDS) on December 14, 2018 and will conduct the NEET PG exam for admission to MD/ MS/ Post Graduate Diploma courses on January 6, 2019. NEET MDS and NEET PG exams are single entrance examinations conducted for admission to PG courses in Dental and Medical colleges.

NEET MDS and NEET PG ranks would be used to admit students to PG Medical and Dental courses which include:

All India 50% quota seats (all States except Jammu and Kashmir)

State quota seats (including the state of Jammu and Kashmir)

All Private Medical Colleges, Institutions and Universities/Deemed Universities all across the country

Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions

DNB Broad specialty courses (only through NEET PG)

With the NEET MDS over, students are eagerly waiting for result declaration. The NEET MDS 2019 result will be released before January 15, 2019.

In case of NEET PG 2019 which is yet to be conducted, the result will be declared on or before January 31, 2019.

After the result is declared, NBE will begin the counselling procedure for the 50% All India quota seats. The counselling for the state quota seats will be conducted by the respective State Medical Education authorities.

