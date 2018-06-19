CGDME, Raipur Begins Online Registration For NEET Counselling For State Quota Seats In Chhattisgarh CGDME, Raipur has begun the online registration process for the Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT CGDME Begins Online Registration For Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2018 New Delhi: Directorate of Medical Education (CGDME), Raipur has begun the online registration process for the Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2018. The registration process began on June 18, 2018 at 10:00 pm and will conclude on June 26, 2018 at 11:59 pm.



Along with the online application, students are also required to fill their respective choices as no separate schedule is allowed for choice-filling.



As per the official notification, a candidate applying for the 85% state quota seats must fulfill the domicile criteria apart form the



The candidate must also have qualified the 12th class exam from Chhattisgarh board or any other equivalent board of education with Chemistry, Physics, English, and Biology/Bio-technology with minimum 50% marks in these 4 subjects for unreserved categories. In case of reserved categories minimum percentage required in these 4 subjects is 40%.



The candidates must also fulfill the



The online registration facility will be available only before the first counselling, so all students are advised to register for the counselling within the given time period.



The application fee for online counselling is Rs. 1000 for Unreserved categories, Rs. 500 for reserved categories, and Rs. 10000 for NRIs.



Candidates would need the following documents for counselling scrutiny: NEET exam admit card

NEET exam score card

Class 10 marksheet/Birth certificate

Class 12 marksheet

Chhattisgarh domicile certificate

Chhattisgarh caste certificate (if applicable)

OBC caste certificate along with income certificate for last three years(if applicable)

Police cadre/ PWD/ Freedom Fighter category certificate (if applicable)

Click here for more



Directorate of Medical Education (CGDME), Raipur has begun the online registration process for the Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2018. The registration process began on June 18, 2018 at 10:00 pm and will conclude on June 26, 2018 at 11:59 pm. NEET qualified candidates , who fulfill all necessary eligibility criteria for State Quota counselling, can apply online on CGDME official website.Along with the online application, students are also required to fill their respective choices as no separate schedule is allowed for choice-filling.As per the official notification, a candidate applying for the 85% state quota seats must fulfill the domicile criteria apart form the required eligibility for NEET UG exam , that is the candidate must be an original resident of Chhattisgarh.The candidate must also have qualified the 12th class exam from Chhattisgarh board or any other equivalent board of education with Chemistry, Physics, English, and Biology/Bio-technology with minimum 50% marks in these 4 subjects for unreserved categories. In case of reserved categories minimum percentage required in these 4 subjects is 40%.The candidates must also fulfill the NEET cut off criteria for this year The online registration facility will be available only before the first counselling, so all students are advised to register for the counselling within the given time period. The application fee for online counselling is Rs. 1000 for Unreserved categories, Rs. 500 for reserved categories, and Rs. 10000 for NRIs.Candidates would need the following documents for counselling scrutiny:Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter