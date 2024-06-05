NEET 2024 Results: UP Records Highest Number Of Qualified Students, Followed By Maharashtra

NEET UG Result 2024 Declared: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of qualified candidates with 1,65,047 students, followed by Maharashtra with 1,42,665, and Rajasthan with 1,21,240.

Out of 23,33,297 students who appeared for the examination, a total of 13,16,268 candidates qualified. Among the 998,298 male candidates, 5,47,036 students qualified, while out of 13,34,982 female candidates, 7,69,222 cleared the exam.

The NEET (UG) exam, held on May 5, 2024, from 2pm to 5.20pm, saw the participation of over 24 lakh candidates at 4,750 centres across 571 cities in India, including 14 cities abroad. The examination was conducted in 13 languages: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The NEET (UG) is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in disciplines such as BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS under the Indian System of Medicine in all medical institutions governed by the relevant Act. It is also applicable for admission to the BHMS course under the National Commission for Homeopathy.

The results of NEET (UG) 2024 may be used by other central and state government entities for admission to BSc (H) Nursing courses and BVSc & AH courses under the 15% quota of VCI in recognized veterinary colleges.

The All-India Ayush Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will be the counselling authority for the All India Quota (AIQ) concerning BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses under NCISM. The AACCC will also handle counselling for the AIQ in BHMS under NCH.