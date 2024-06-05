NEET UG 2024 Results: NTA Awards Grace Marks For Exam Time Loss, Clarifies 718, 719 Scores

NEET UG Result 2024 Declared: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that candidates who reported losing time during the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2024) have been given grace marks. A total of 67 candidates have achieved NEET All India Rank (AIR) 1 with a percentile score of 99.997129. The NEET 2024 results were released on Tuesday.

"NTA received few representations and Court Cases from the candidates of NEET (UG) 2024 raising concerns of loss of time during the conduct of the examination on 05.05.2024. Such cases/representations were considered by NTA and the normalisation formula, which has been devised and adopted by the Hon'ble Apex Court, vide its Judgment dated 13.06.2018, was implemented to address the loss of time faced by the candidates of NEET (UG) 2024," the NTA stated.

"The loss of examination time was ascertained and such candidates were compensated with grace marks. So, candidate's marks can be 718 or 719 also," the NTA explained.

The statement follows concerns raised by several candidates regarding the removal of the category-wise NEET toppers' marks for the scheduled caste (SC) category in the most recent NEET result notification. Candidates also sought clarification on scores of 718 and 719.

Also Read | NEET UG 2024: Results Announced For Medical Entrance Exam

According to the marking scheme, four marks are awarded for each correct answer, and one mark is deducted for each incorrect answer.

Also Read | Check List Of Toppers In NEET UG 2024 Results

Thus, with a total of 720 marks possible, the second highest score achievable is 716. The NEET scorecards of candidates who scored 718 and 719 were widely shared on social media.