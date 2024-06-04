NEET UG 2024: Results Announced For Medical Entrance Exam

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024. Interested and eligible candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the NTA to check their results. The results are hosted on the website exams.nta.ac.in/NEET and on neet.ntaonline.in.



Along with the results, the agency will also announce the name of the toppers and category wise cut-off marks and percentile scores.

"The results are live, candidates can check through website. The details of top scorers and qualifying candidates will be available shortly," news agency PTI quoted a senior NTA official.

This year, a record 23 lakh candidates registered for the undergraduate medical entrance exam. Of whom over 10 lakh were male students, around 13 lakh were female and 24 under the third gender category.

Region-wise, Uttar Pradesh had registered the highest number of candidates at 3,39,125, followed by Maharashtra at 2,79,904 and Rajasthan at 1,96,139. Tamil Nadu saw 1,55,216 registrations and Karnataka 1,54,210.

In 2023, a total of 20,87,449 candidates had registered for NEET-UG and the exam was held on May 7. The NTA had recorded 97.7 per cent attendance in the exam.



NTA had earlier released the final answer key for the undergraduate entrance exam. The medical entrance exam was conducted on May 5.



NEET scores hold significance for admissions to various undergraduate medical and dental programmes, as well as BSc (H) Nursing and BVSc & AH courses under the 15% VCI quota in accredited veterinary colleges. Furthermore, meeting NEET qualifications is a prerequisite for aspirants seeking admission to the BSc Nursing course within Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals.



The NEET UG 2024 examination was conducted with a participation of over 2.4 million candidates. The provisional answer key became available on May 29, and candidates had until May 31 to raise objections to the provisional answer key. In the previous year, the NEET UG cut-off percentage stood at 50 for general category MBBS and BDS students, while it was 40 for OBC, SC, and ST candidates.