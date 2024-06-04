NEET UG 2024: Final Answer Key Out, Results To Be Declared Soon

NEET UG Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the NEET (UG) 2024 exam, which was conducted on May 5. Those who appeared in the examination can access the answer key by visiting the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

The NEET (UG) 2024 results are scheduled for release on June 14. Alongside the results, the NTA will release the cut-off marks.

NEET scores hold significance for admissions to various undergraduate medical and dental programs, as well as BSc (H) Nursing and BVSc & AH courses under the 15% VCI quota in accredited veterinary colleges. Furthermore, meeting NEET qualifications is a prerequisite for aspirants seeking admission to the BSc Nursing course within Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals.

NEET (UG) 2024 Final Answer Key: Steps To Download

Go to the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

Locate and select the NEET (UG) 2024 result link on the homepage.

Click the link to access the final answer key PDF.

Access the PDF to verify the accurate responses and determine your estimated scores using the NEET UG 2024 grading system.

Students will need the roll number or unique ID number from the admit card to verify their scores.

The NEET UG 2024 examination took place on May 5, with a participation of over 2.4 million candidates. The provisional answer key became available on May 29, and candidates had until May 31 to raise objections to the provisional answer key. In the previous year, the NEET UG cut-off percentage stood at 50 for general category MBBS and BDS students, while it was 40 for OBC, SC, and ST candidates.