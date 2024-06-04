Check List Of Toppers In NEET UG 2024 Results

Nearly 67 students have scored the top percentile in the recently released NEET undergraduate results this year. The top percentile for the NEET UG 2024 has been 99.997129. The second highest percentile is 99.997086 scored by Vishakha from Haryana, while the third highest percentile is 99.997043 scored by Yash Kataria from Haryana.

Rajasthan has got the highest number of toppers in the results this year. A total of 11 candidates from Rajasthan have secured Rank 1 in NTA NEET results.

The complete list of toppers is available on the official website of the NTA.

Region-wise, Uttar Pradesh had registered the highest number of candidates at 3,39,125, followed by Maharashtra at 2,79,904 and Rajasthan at 1,96,139. Tamil Nadu saw 1,55,216 registrations and Karnataka 1,54,210.

The medical entrance exam was conducted on May 5.



NEET scores hold significance for admissions to various undergraduate medical and dental programmes, as well as BSc (H) Nursing and BVSc & AH courses under the 15% VCI quota in accredited veterinary colleges. Furthermore, meeting NEET qualifications is a prerequisite for aspirants seeking admission to the BSc Nursing course within Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals.



The NEET UG 2024 examination was conducted with a participation of over 2.4 million candidates. The provisional answer key became available on May 29, and candidates had until May 31 to raise objections to the provisional answer key. In the previous year, the NEET UG cut-off percentage stood at 50 for general category MBBS and BDS students, while it was 40 for OBC, SC, and ST candidates.