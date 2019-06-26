NEET 2019: MCC Releases New Schedule For First All India Quota Counselling

NEET 2019: MCC counselling process is held online onmedicalcounseling.nic.in/UGCounselling.

The registration facility for the first round NEET 2019-based all India counselling will close at 5:00 pm today and the payment facility will be available till 7.00 pm. According to a notification published on the official website of Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), the official agency under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, which looks after the all India counselling process, choice filling facility for first round will be open till June 27, 11:00 am.

Choice locking facility will start from 8:00pm today.

The MCC counselling process is held online on medicalcounseling.nic.in/UGCounselling (or mcc.nic.in).

The Committee postponed the counselling process yesterday without mentioning any reason. The first round seat allotment results for all India medical seats were expected on June 27, however, MCC has not released any dates for first round allotment result or reporting for admission.

Meanwhile, AIIMS, which conducts independent admission and counselling process for Undergraduate admission in AIIMS New Delhi and fourteen other AIIMSs released the mock round seat allocation results yesterday.

Medical colleges which go for all India quota counselling include colleges come under Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi) and colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.

The registration for the counselling of all India quota seats under MCC will be based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scores of the candidates.

Details about the seat matrix and institutes in which all India seats are available can be accessed from the official website of MCC, medicalcounseling.nic.in/UGCounselling (or mcc.nic.in).

