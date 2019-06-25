AIIMS MBBS Counselling 2019: Mock Seat Allocation Results Out; Check Here

AIIMS MBBS allocation results have been released on aiimsexams.org.

AIIMS MBBS mock seat allocation results have been announced. The allocation results for the choices filled from June 20 to 21 have been released on the official website, aiimsexams.org. In a notification released regarding announcement of online seat allocation/counselling of mock round of AIIMS MBBS 2019, the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has released the roll number of candidates who have been allocated to various AIIMSs including News Delhi. The Announcement of seat allocation of first round will be on June 29, 2019 (Saturday).

Results of Mock Round of AIIMS MBBS 2019 Counselling

Check here:

Online Seat Allocation/Counselling of Mock Round of AIIMS-MBBS-2019 Results

"As per the schedule for AIIMS MBBS-2019 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation/Counselling (Including Mock Round) for AIIMS MBBS-2019 of AIIMS New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Mangalagiri (Guntur), Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bathinda, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Kalyani, Rae Bareli and Telangana; the eligible candidates have exercised the choices (AIIMS) from 11:00 am 20.06.2019 to 5:00 pm 21.06.2019," said the AIIMS MBBS allocation results notification.

MCC Extends NEET Counselling Registration

"Accordingly, the allocation of Seats (AIIMS) for the Mock Round has been done in accordance with the General Rules for 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation/Counselling for AIIMS MBBS-2019 (Including Mock Round) provided on the Website www.aiimsexams.org," the notification added.

"All candidates who are eligible according to Result Notification No. 79/2019 dated 12th June 2019 and registered for the AIIMS-MBBS-2019 Online Seat Allocation/Counselling for the Mock Round through the online portal will be able to edit (reorder/add/delete) their choice/s for the 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation/Counselling," the notification said.

"In case, the choices made earlier by the candidate are not edited (reorder/add/delete), then the choices (AIIMS) made by them in the Mock Round, will be automatically considered for the Seat Allocation for the 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation/Counselling," it said.

"All candidates who are eligible according to Result Notification No. 79/2019 but could not register themselves for the AIIMS-MBBS-2019 Online Seat Allocation/ Counselling for the Mock Round through the online portal can also register themselves in the Exercising/Editing of choices (AIIMS) for 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation/Counselling on the dates specified in the Important dates link," it said.

The portal for exercising/editing of choices (AIIMS) for first round will be opened from June 26, 5.00 p.m. (Wednesday) to June 27, 2019, 5.00 p.m. (Thursday).

