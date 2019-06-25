MCC Extends NEET Counselling Registration

"The New Registration and Choice Filling has been extended till further orders," said the notification.

NEET Counselling 2019: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the registration process for NEET UG counselling until further orders. According to a notification published on the official website of MCC, the new registration and choice filling has been extended till further orders. An official from the Medical Council of India (MCI), under which the counselling process will be undertaken, also confirmed the development and said details and new schedule for further actions on the counselling will be updated soon. The registration process for the first round of NEET UG counselling was expected to be concluded yesterday.

"The New Registration and Choice Filling has been extended till further orders," said the notification posted on the official website.

The result for first round of counselling was also expected on June 27, 2019, but, now it is expected to be postponed after the registration has been extended.

The MCC or MCI has not provided a reason for the extension.

The registration for the counselling of all India quota seats under MCC will be based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scores of the candidates.

Details about the seat matrix and institutes in which all India seats are available can be accessed from the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

After the completion of the first round of NEET counselling, MCC will begin the process for second round of counselling.

For second round of NEET UG counselling, new registration facility will be available for candidates who did not register for the first round. Apart from the new candidates, all those candidates who were not allotted a seat in the first round or those who gave up their seats for an up-gradation in the second round of counselling will also be eligible to participate in second round.

Candidates who registered during the first round do not need to register again, however the choices submitted in the first round will be treated as null and such candidates will need to submit their choice of course and institute again.

All India Quota seats which remain vacant after the second round of NEET counselling will be handed over to respective state authorities and filled during State quota seats' counselling process. Seats that remain vacant even after State Quota counselling is over will be filled during the Mop-up round which will be conducted in August.

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.