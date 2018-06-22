Supreme Court Rejects CBSE Plea Against Bombay High Court Order In NEET Case Supreme Court has rejected a plea by CBSE against Bombay High Court order to award proportionate marks to a batch of NEET candidates.

Share EMAIL PRINT SC Rejects CBSE Plea Against Bombay High Court Order In NEET Case New Delhi: Supreme Court has rejected a plea by CBSE against Bombay High Court order to award proportionate marks to a batch of NEET candidates who lost 30 minutes of the exam duration due to the invigilator's fault during the NEET exam which was conducted on My 6, 2018. CBSE has already released the



A vacation bench of justices S Abdul Nazeer and Indu Malhotra has given CBSE a time of 10 days to comply with the order of the Bombay High Court.



Bombay High Court had, on June 15, ordered CBSE to award marks to aggrieved students. The High Court asked CBSE to apply the formula suggested by the apex court and award additional proportionate marks to 24 students who had appeared in examination at Nagpur in Maharashtra.



In the petition filed by Vaishnavi Sandeep Maniyar, the petitioner claimed that the invigilator did not let the students write the exam from 10:00 am and students were allowed to begin writing the exam from 10:30 thus losing precious 30 minutes of the exam.



CBSE had moved the apex court yesterday against the validity of the Bombay High Court order.



The high court had directed the CBSE to apply the formula suggested by the apex court and award additional proportionate marks to 24 students who had appeared in examination at Nagpur in Maharashtra but were not allowed by the invigilator to write the exam for the stipulated three hours.



A similar situation had arose in the case of CLAT exam where many candidates appearing for the exam had claimed mismanagement by the conducting authority. Then, the apex court had directed the application of normalization formula derived form the answering capacity of a candidate and allot additional marks to such candidates who faced technical glitches.



In the NEET case, the High Court had asked CBSE to revise the marks of the candidates and release corrected rank cards/marksheets and consider such candidates for second round of counselling.



Click here for more



Supreme Court has rejected a plea by CBSE against Bombay High Court order to award proportionate marks to a batch of NEET candidates who lost 30 minutes of the exam duration due to the invigilator's fault during the NEET exam which was conducted on My 6, 2018. CBSE has already released the result for NEET exam and the counselling process is underway for All India Quota seats as well as State Quota seats in most of the states A vacation bench of justices S Abdul Nazeer and Indu Malhotra has given CBSE a time of 10 days to comply with the order of the Bombay High Court.Bombay High Court had, on June 15, ordered CBSE to award marks to aggrieved students. The High Court asked CBSE to apply the formula suggested by the apex court and award additional proportionate marks to 24 students who had appeared in examination at Nagpur in Maharashtra.In the petition filed by Vaishnavi Sandeep Maniyar, the petitioner claimed that the invigilator did not let the students write the exam from 10:00 am and students were allowed to begin writing the exam from 10:30 thus losing precious 30 minutes of the exam.CBSE had moved the apex court yesterday against the validity of the Bombay High Court order.The high court had directed the CBSE to apply the formula suggested by the apex court and award additional proportionate marks to 24 students who had appeared in examination at Nagpur in Maharashtra but were not allowed by the invigilator to write the exam for the stipulated three hours.A similar situation had arose in the case of CLAT exam where many candidates appearing for the exam had claimed mismanagement by the conducting authority. Then, the apex court had directed the application of normalization formula derived form the answering capacity of a candidate and allot additional marks to such candidates who faced technical glitches. In the NEET case, the High Court had asked CBSE to revise the marks of the candidates and release corrected rank cards/marksheets and consider such candidates for second round of counselling.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter