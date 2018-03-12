NEET 2018: Last Date To Apply Today; Aadhaar Not Mandatory, Check Details
New Delhi: The registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate courses ends today. Earlier the last date for registration to NEET UG 2018 was March 9, 2018, however the date was extended till March 12, 2018. Another development in NEET UG registration is that students no longer need Aadhaar number to register for the exam. The application process for the exam had begun on February 8, 2018. Apart from AIIMS MBBS and JIPMER MBBS, NEET UG is the only exam conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes.
The application link for NEET UG 2018 will be active till 5:30 pm today. Candidates will be allowed to submit the application fee till 11:50 pm till March 13.
After successful submission of application forms, candidates will be allowed to make corrections in their application form from March 15 to March 17, 2018. Only one chance will be provided to candidates for making corrections in their application form. As per the official update on the CBSE NEET official website, "Neither opportunity will be given to the candidates after this schedule and nor any request on the same will be accepted by the CBSE."
Candidates will be able to correct details such as category, parents name, qualifying code, exam centre, etc.