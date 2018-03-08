CBSE NEET 2018: Online Registration Date Extended Earlier the application submission deadline for CBSE NEET was 9 March 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT CBSE NEET 2018: Online Registration Date Extended; Know How To Apply New Delhi: CBSE has decided to extend the online registration date for NEET 2018. Candidates can now submit the application till 12 March 2018. Online registration portal will close after 5.30 pm. Earlier the application submission deadline was 9 March 2018. On 7 March 2018, the Supreme Court directed the CBSE not to make Aadhaar number mandatory for enrolment of students appearing in NEET 2018 and other all India exams. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief justice Dipak Misra directed the CBSE to upload the information on their website.



Further, open school and private students are allowed to register for the NEET 2018.



Aadhaar Not Mandatory

In addition to Aadhaar or Aadhaar Enrollment No., the candidates may fill the application form by mentioning alternative Identification Number such as Ration Card, Passport, Bank Account No. or other valid Government ID (such as Driving License, Voter ID etc.).



Correction Window From 15-17 March

CBSE will allow registered candidates one chance to correct the particulars mentioned in their application form. However, candidates should note that only one chance will be provided for correction. 'Neither opportunity will be given to the candidates after this schedule and nor any request on the same will be accepted by the CBSE,' reads the official update released by the Board. The Board further mentions that any changes related to category, parents name, qualifying code, exam centre, etc. should be done in the given time period. In response to the query of candidates where the aadhaar card only carries the name of the mother (being the ward of single parent), CBSE has asked to fill up the mandatory space for father's name as 'XXXX'.



