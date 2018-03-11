NEET 2018 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here Is How To Apply

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is the official organiser of NEET 2018.
NEET is a national level medical entrance examination conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses offered at medical and dental institutes in the country except for AIIMS and JIPMER, Puducherry.
NEET 2018: How To Apply?
In order to apply for the NEET UG 2018 exam candidates would first need to register on the official website.
To apply students can follow the steps given below:
Step one: Go to official NEET UG 2018 website hosted by CBSE, www.cbseneet.nic.in
Step two: Click on 'New Registration' and enter your details.
Step three: After completing the registration process, fill the online application.
Step Four: Pay the required fee and complete application process.
The Supreme Court has last week directed the CBSE not to make Aadhaar number mandatory for enrolment of students appearing in NEET 2018 and other all India exams. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief justice Dipak Misra directed the CBSE to upload the information on their website.
UIDAI had told the top court that it has not authorised CBSE to mandatorily take Aadhaar number of students to get themselves enrolled for appearing in NEET 2018 examination.
Read: NIOS, Open School Students Can Apply For CBSE NEET 2018
Comments
Click here for more Education News