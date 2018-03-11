NEET 2018 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here Is How To Apply The NEET 2018 application process began on February 8, 2018, and the last date was extended from March 9 to March 12 this week.

Share EMAIL PRINT NEET 2018 exam will be conducted on May 6 for admission to UG medical courses. New Delhi: NEET 2018 registration window will be closed tomorrow. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) application process began on February 8, 2018, and the last date was extended from March 9 to March 12 this week. Students who have still not registered for NEET 2018 entrance examination - the national level medical entrance examinations conducted for undergraduate admissions in medical and allied subjects - may complete their registration process till tomorrow. The exam will be conducted on May 6, 2018.



Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is the official organiser of NEET 2018.



NEET is a national level medical entrance examination conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses offered at medical and dental institutes in the country except for AIIMS and JIPMER, Puducherry.

NEET 2018: How To Apply?

In order to apply for the NEET UG 2018 exam candidates would first need to register on the official website.





To apply students can follow the steps given below:



Step one: Go to official NEET UG 2018 website hosted by CBSE, www.cbseneet.nic.in

Step two: Click on 'New Registration' and enter your details.

Step three: After completing the registration process, fill the online application.

Step Four: Pay the required fee and complete application process.



The Supreme Court has last week directed the CBSE not to make Aadhaar number mandatory for enrolment of students appearing in NEET 2018 and other all India exams. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief justice Dipak Misra directed the CBSE to upload the information on their website.



UIDAI had told the top court that it has not authorised CBSE to mandatorily take Aadhaar number of students to get themselves enrolled for appearing in NEET 2018 examination.



For NEET 2018, the application fee for General/OBC candidates is Rs. 1400 and for Sc/St/Ph candidates is Rs. 750. Students are allowed to remit application fee through Credit/debit card or netbanking/UPI or e-wallets of different service providers.



