NCET 2024: Applications Invited For Admission To 4-Year Teacher Education Programme

NCET 2024: The examination will be held on June 12, 2024.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024 for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected central/state universities/institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government colleges for the academic session 2024-25.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website NTA.ac.in. The deadline for application submission is April 30. The application correction window will remain open from May 2 to May 5. The examination city slips will be released in the last week of May.

The admit cards will be available for download three days before the examination. The examination will be held on June 12, 2024.

The NTA will conduct the (NCET) 2024 in 178 cities and 13 mediums across India in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The question papers will be available in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The ITEP programme comprises two majors: one in Education with a specialisation in the school-specific stage, and the other in a chosen discipline.

Inviting Online Applications for National Common Entrance Test [NCET] 2024 for admission to 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) pic.twitter.com/b2GQZezxRo — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 13, 2024

NCET 2024: Exam Structure:

The examination format includes subject combinations for each paper, question types, and the mode of examination, as outlined below:

Section 1

Language Papers: Candidates select any two languages from a pool of 38 options, denoted as Language 1 and Language 2.

Section 2: Domain-Specific Subjects

Candidates choose three subjects from 26 domain-specific options, aligned with the curriculum of the applicable university/universities/institution.

Section 3: General Test

Candidates must attempt this section. It includes 28 questions, of which 25 need to be answered.

Section 4: Teaching Aptitude

This section is mandatory and comprises 23 questions, with candidates required to answer 20.

Candidates are required to attempt a total of 160 questions out of 181. Each subject (language, domain-specific, teaching aptitude, and general test) offers a choice of three questions. The examination may span multiple days and shifts depending on candidate numbers and subject choices.

NCET 2024: Examination Medium

The exam will be available in 13 languages: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu

Language Assessment: Evaluating Reading Comprehension, Literary Aptitude, and Vocabulary

Domain Subject: Based on the Class 12 syllabus exclusively.