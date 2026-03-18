NCERT Releases New Textbooks For Classes 1-8; Class 9 Books In Development

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released new textbooks for Classes 1 to 8 in both print and digital formats. The move is part of the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, with updated content aligned to the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023.

According to NCERT, the development of revised textbooks across stages and subjects is being carried out in line with the recommendations of the NCF-SE 2023. The council stated that the initiative aims to make learning more relevant, engaging, and aligned with future educational needs.

𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧!



Aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, NCERT is transforming textbooks to make learning more relevant, engaging, and future-ready!



𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝟏–𝟖: New textbooks now available (Print +… pic.twitter.com/Vx7xoSTdWT — NCERT (@ncert) March 17, 2026

Textbooks for Class 9 are currently under development and will be introduced from the academic session 2026-27. Meanwhile, draft syllabi for Class 9 have been uploaded on the official NCERT website for reference and feedback from stakeholders.

NCERT has advised teachers to ensure that students' prerequisite learning is adequately addressed before transitioning to the new syllabus and textbooks.

The council further said that new textbooks for Classes 10 and 11 will be rolled out from the academic session 2027-28. Until then, existing textbooks for these classes will continue to be used during the 2026-27 academic year.

NCERT has urged all stakeholders to take note of the changes and ensure smooth implementation during the transition phase, describing the revision as a step towards competency-based and learner-centric education.