NCERT Launches Free Online Courses For Classes 11 And 12 On SWAYAM Platform

In a move aimed at making learning more accessible, the National Council of Educational Research and Training has introduced a set of free online courses for Classes 11 and 12 students. The courses are being offered through the SWAYAM platform to provide structured digital education across multiple subjects.

According to the official update, the programme covers 11 subjects, including accountancy, biology, chemistry, economics, geography, physics, mathematics, psychology, sociology, business studies, and English. Each course has been designed for a duration of 21 weeks, giving students enough time to learn at their own pace.

The courses include interactive tools such as video lectures, discussion forums, and guidance from subject experts. Students can also take part in quizzes and tests for continuous self-assessment. After completing the course and final assessment, participants will receive certificates.

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The programme also offers round-the-clock access, allowing students to study anytime and from anywhere. This flexible format is expected to help learners improve their understanding alongside their regular school studies.

As per the schedule, students must complete their registration by September 1. The assessment registration window will open on September 7 and close on September 9. Final examinations will be held between September 10 and September 15, and the courses will conclude on September 15.

How to Apply for Courses on SWAYAM and NCERT Portals