RIE CEE 2018 Result For B.Ed., B.Ed.-M.Ed., M.Ed. Soon @ Ncert-cee.kar.nic.in

CEE 2018 result for B.Ed., B.Ed.-M.Ed., and M.Ed. candidates will be released shortly. The information was updated on the RIE, Mysuru website. The last date to update qualifying marks for those candidates who appeaerd for Common Entrance Exam for B.Ed., B.Ed. -M.Ed., and M.Ed. was July 16, 2018. Now that the process is over, the result will be declared shortly.

RIE has already declared the result for CEE 2018 conducted for admission to B.Sc. B.Ed., BA B.Ed., and M.Sc. Ed.

After the declaration of the result, the merit list and wait list of selected candidates will be made available on the respective RIE websites.

What are RIEs?

The RIEs located in the different regions of the country are major constituent units of NCERT.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is an autonomous organization set up in 1961 by the Government of India to assist and advise the Central and State Governments on Policies and programmes for qualitative improvement in school education.

One of the major objectives of the NCERT and its constituent units is to organize pre-service and in-service training of teachers and teacher trainees and to develop and disseminate innovative educational techniques and practices.

