RIE CEE 2018: Result Declared For B.Sc. B.Ed., BA B.Ed., M.Sc.Ed. At Ncert-cee.kar.nic.in

RIE CEE 2018: Result Declared For B.Sc. B.Ed., BA B.Ed., M.Sc.Ed.

Regional Institute of Education, Mysuru has released the result for NCERT CEE B.Sc. B.Ed./ BA B.Ed./ M.Sc. Ed. The result is available on the official website for RIE, Mysuru. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam for these courses will have to login to their candidate's profile in order to check their result.

How to check RIE CEE 2018 Result?

Step one: Go to official website: www.ncert-cee.kar.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the result link available on the home page.

Step three: Enter your login details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

The counselling schedule will be published by the individual RIEs on their respective websites.

The result for B.Ed./ B.Ed.-M.Ed./M.Ed. will be released later. Students who applied for these courses are advised to submit their qualifying examination mark if not already done.

The Regional Institute of Education, Ajmer was set up in 1963. It caters to the educational needs of the northern region of the country comprising the States while the Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar caters to the educational needs of the eastern region of the country.

The number of seats available in RIE, Bhubaneswar for admission to B.Sc. B.Ed.programme is 100; 50 for Physical Science Group and 50 for Biological Science Group.

The number of the seats available in RIE, Ajmer for admission to B.Sc. B.Ed. programme is 100; 50 for Physical Science Group and 50 for Biological Science Group.

The Regional Institute of Education, Bhopal caters to the educational needs of the western region of the country and it has 80 seats for B.Sc B.Ed programme is 80; 40 for Physical Science Group and 40 for Biological Science Group.

The Regional Institute of Education, Mysuru caters to the educational needs of the southern region and the number of the seats available in RIE Mysuru for admission to B.Sc Ed. Programme is 80; 40 for Physical Science Group and 40 for Biological Science Group.

The North East Regional Institute of Education (NERIE), Shillong is a constituent unit of NCERT, New Delhi. NERIE was set up at Shillong in 1995 to cater to the educational needs of the North Eastern states and it offers Two-year B.Ed. (Secondary) Course from August 2015 for the students drawn from the North East Region.

