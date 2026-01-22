National Testing Agency To Close NIFTEE 2026 Stage 1 Application Correction Window Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the correction window for NIFTEE 2026 Stage 1 on Thursday night. Candidates can visit the official website to rectify the mistakes and no changes will be done later. The correction window was opened on January 21, 2026.

The NIFTEE exam is conducted by the National Institute of Fashion Technology and is for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in design, fashion, and management.

NTA allows candidates to make corrections only to select details during the NIFTEE 2026 application correction window. Permitted changes include the candidate's name or father's/mother's name (only once), date of birth, gender, category, sub-category or PwBD status, educational details (Class 10, Class 12, undergraduate and postgraduate), exam city preference, and program selection, if applicable.

However, certain details cannot be changed, such as the registered mobile number, email ID, permanent or current address, and the uploaded signature. If any modification leads to an increase in the application fee, the additional amount must be paid online immediately.

To make corrections, candidates should follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/niftee

2. Click on the Application Correction link

3. Log in using the application number and password

4. Edit only the permitted details

5. Carefully review all the updated information

6. Submit the correction form

7. Download and save the updated confirmation page for future reference