National Testing Agency Declares CUET UG 2024 Results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official CUET UG website. They will need to enter their login credentials to access the results.

The agency released the final answer key for the exam on July 25. These answer keys will be used to prepare the result/NTA scores for CUET UG 2024. The answer keys for OMR-based exams are available in a 219-page PDF file, while the CBT exam keys are available in a 151-page file.

The CUET UG results were initially scheduled to be released on June 30, but the NTA postponed them due to issues with paper leak allegations related to NEET-UG, UGC-NET, and CSIR-UGC-NET.

The CUET UG exam covered a total of 61 subjects, including 33 languages, 27 domain subjects, and a general test.

Each candidate was allowed to attempt up to six test papers, including four or five domain subjects (along with a general test) and one or two language papers. Candidates received five marks for each correct answer, with one mark deducted for each incorrect answer. Unanswered questions were scored as zero.

The CUET UG was conducted in a hybrid mode (CBT and Pen and Paper) on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 across 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India. The CUET-UG exam, held in a hybrid format, was cancelled in Delhi the night before the scheduled date due to "logistical reasons" but was later conducted in the national capital.

For 15 subjects, exams were conducted in a pen-and-paper format, while the remaining 48 subjects were tested via computer-based testing (CBT). This year, over 13.4 lakh candidates registered for the test, which is used for admission to undergraduate courses in 261 central, state, deemed, and private universities.

Around 13 lakh candidates participated in this session. The provisional answer key was released on July 6, following which some students raised objections. To address these concerns, a retest was conducted for about 1,000 students on July 19, and the revised provisional answer key was issued on July 22.