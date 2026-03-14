5 US Air Force Planes Damaged In Iranian Strike On Saudi Arabia: Reports

Five US Air Force refueling planes were struck and damaged on the ground at Prince Sultan air base in Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing two US officials.

The planes, which were hit during an Iranian missile strike on the Saudi base in recent days, were damaged but not fully destroyed and are being repaired, the Journal said, adding that no one was killed in the strikes.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)