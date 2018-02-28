National Science Day 2018: 10 Points On Why Do We Celebrate Science Day

National Science Day 2018: 10 Things Students Should Know About The Day
1. In 1986, the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) asked the Government of India to pronounce February 28 as National Science Day, for which the then Government accepted and declared the day as National Science Day.
2. The basic objective of celebration of National Science Day is to propagate the message of importance of science and its application among the people.
3. The first National Science Day was celebrated on February 28, 1987.
4. The theme of National Science Day 2018 is "Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future", which has been chosen for the purpose of raising public appreciation of the scientific issues involved.
5. National Council for Science & Technology Communication (NCSTC) of Department of Science & Technology (DST) is nodal agency to support catalyze and coordinate celebration of the National Science Day throughout the country, particularly in scientific institutions & research laboratories.
6. DST instituted National Awards in 1987 to stimulate, encourage and recognize outstanding efforts in the area of science popularization&communication and in promoting scientific temper. For the year 2017, Dr. Raghbir Singh Khandpur from Punjab has been selected for National Award for Outstanding Efforts in S&T Communication. The award consists of Rs.2,00,000/- (Rupees two lakh), a memento and a citation. All the other National Awards consists of Rs.1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh), a memento and a citation
7. Another prestigious Award, the National Award for Women Development through Application of Science and Technology for the year 2017 is also being conferred on NSD on Socio Cultural Development Centre, Jagatsinghpur, Odisha. This consists of Rs.15 lakhs, a memento and a citation.
8. Sir CV Raman, who received the highest civilian award from his home country, the Bharat Ratna, in 1954, began his experiments for studying the scattering of light; and thus came the Raman Spectroscopy for observing the vibrational, rotational and other low frequency modes in a system. This is commonly used in chemical laboratories and serves as the 'fingerprint' for the substance from which the light is scattered.
9. According to the academy citation, the Nobel Prize in Physics 1930 was awarded to Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman "for his work on the scattering of light and for the discovery of the effect named after him".
Comments
Greetings on #NationalScienceDay. I salute all science lovers and wish them the very best as they enhance their scientific zeal. India is extremely proud of our scientists.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2018
Had spoken about science during the #MannKiBaat last Sunday. https://t.co/Beuk6Pa54w
Click here for more Education News