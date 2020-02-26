India To Celebrate National Science Day On February 28

National Science Day (NSD) is celebrated on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of 'Raman Effect'

National Science Day (NSD) is celebrated every year on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the 'Raman Effect'. Government of India designated February 28 as National Science Day in 1986. On this day, Sir CV Raman announced the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930.

On this occasion, theme-based science communication activities are carried out all over the country.

This year, the National Science Day will be celebrated at Vigyan Bhawan on February 28 with women in science as the focal theme of the programme. President Ram Nath Kovind will present several awards for science communication and popularization as well as for women scientists.

A total of 21 awards will be given which will include National Science and Technology and Communication Awards, Augmenting Writing Skills For Articulating Research (AWSAR) awards, SERB Women Excellence Awards and National Award For Young Woman Showing Excellence Through Application Of Technology For Societal Benefits.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Science and Technology and Smriti Irani, Minister for Textiles will also grace the occasion.

The occasion will include a lecture of eminent scientist Prof Gagandeep Kang, Director of the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad who is first women FRS of India to talk on the theme of the NSD-2020.

NSD Theme has been chosen for the purpose of increasing public appreciation of the scientific issues involved.

National Council for Science & Technology Communication (NCSTC), Department of Science and Technology (DST) acts as a nodal agency to support, catalyze and coordinate celebration of the National Science Day throughout the country in scientific institutions, research laboratories and autonomous scientific institutions associated with the Department of Science and Technology.

NCSTC has supported various programmes countrywide by supporting its State S&T Councils & Departments for organization of lectures, quizzes, open houses, etc.

DST instituted National Awards for Science Popularization in February 1987 to stimulate, encourage and recognize outstanding efforts in the area of science and technology for popularization, communication and promoting scientific temper. These awards are presented every year on National Science Day.