National Science Day: Date, History, Theme, Objectives, All You Need To Know

National Science Day is celebrated across India on February 28. Indian scientist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman or CV Raman discovered the Raman Effect on this day in 1928. For his discovery, Sir CV Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. Raman effect is the inelastic scattering of a photon by molecules which are excited to higher vibrational or rotational energy levels. In honour of this discovery and as a mark of tribute to the scientist, National Science Day was marked for the first time on February 28, 1987. National Science Day is celebrated to spread the message about the importance of science used in the daily life of the people and popularise science and technology. The day also gives an opportunity to the scientific-minded citizens in the country to showcase their work in organized shows. Students showcase various science projects. National and state science institutions demonstrate their latest researches. The theme for National Science Day 2018 is "Science and Technology for a sustainable future."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted the nation on National Science Day. He tweeted, "Greetings on #NationalScienceDay. I salute all science lovers and wish them the very best as they enhance their scientific zeal. India is extremely proud of our scientists."

Referring to the National Science Day in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address on Sunday, the prime minister had said that the relentless quest to ask questions for knowing the truth is very important.

"Never rest till every why, what, and, how are answered," he had said.



