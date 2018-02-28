National Science Day: Date, History, Theme, Objectives, All You Need To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted the nation on National Science Day. He tweeted, "Greetings on #NationalScienceDay. I salute all science lovers and wish them the very best as they enhance their scientific zeal. India is extremely proud of our scientists."
Referring to the National Science Day in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address on Sunday, the prime minister had said that the relentless quest to ask questions for knowing the truth is very important.
"Never rest till every why, what, and, how are answered," he had said.